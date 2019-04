Click to print (Opens in new window)

Athletes of the Week: Sierra Laughner and Will Rottman S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Dos Pueblos Softballer and S.B. High Volleyballer

Sierra Laughner, Dos Pueblos softball

The junior shortstop pounded a pair of three-run homers and a triple in a 9-6 victory over Righetti at the Thousand Oaks Tournament.

Will Rottman, S.B. High volleyball

The Stanford-bound senior was named MVP of the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions after leading the Dons to their first title since 2005.