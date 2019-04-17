For Bruce
1.
In the end:
sun and sand, an occasional
sex-mate, long afternoons
on the beach, a small
room, a simple life, a few
cats for companions, a
life on your terms, you
knew that’s what matters —
terms you choose for yourself
in a place you can love,
how else to die, married
to life, in sickness and health,
for richer, for poorer, at
ease in the world, feeling
both lucky and free?
2.
Bit by bit the world I love
vanishes soul by soul, at
my shoulder a bevy of ghosts
who read as I write, words
coming out of the blue
like birds on the wing
in summer. So many now
gone, like you, my friend,
taking with you the human
graces I prize: the gifts
of Becoming, of friendship,
of generosity, of knowing
what it means: being a man.
Bruce. Bruce! Days of pleasure,
days of joy, how lucky you
were, at home, as you
said, in your world!