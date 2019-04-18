City Police Cite 33 for Distracted Driving

In early April, the Santa Barbara Police Department detailed four officers to look for drivers who were talking, texting, or using an app while holding their cell phone. Altogether, 51 people were stopped, said Sgt. Mike Brown. Of those, 23 received a citation for texting, 10 for phoning, and 10 for other violations.

More than 3,000 people are killed annually due to distracted drivers, which include not only texters and talkers, but those reaching for something on the floor, using GPS, grooming themselves, removing clothing, or talking to passengers. A first offense can result in a $162 fine in California and $285 for a second.