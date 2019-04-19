Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kudos to the Young Professionals Network Committee

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® wants to thank the Young Professionals Network Committee for their dedication and service to the SBAOR and surrounding community. The YPN committee recently participated in their first volunteer effort of 2019 at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The committee planted trees to help the gorillas, cleaned up the animal enclosures and brought awareness to the devastating impacts deforesting has on wildlife.

The YPN Committee is focused on becoming exceptional members of their community by demonstrating a high level of Realtor professionalism, and volunteering for causes they feel passionate about. The YPN has teamed up with numerous local and national non-profits to participate in events like beach clean-ups, re-painting of low-income houses and fire prevention programs.

Members of the YPN Committee include Brianna Johnson (Chair), Francis Paolino, Lauren Dulcich, Erin Timmerman, Gabriel Carter, Stephen MacFarlane, Arielle Gulje, Brittany Lough, Candace Melgoza Cavaletto, David Magid, Jessie Sessions, Kristin Hall, Jordan Robinson, Justin Dees and staff liaison Jeff Chavolla.

To express our gratitude for their dedication and service, SBAOR will recognize a different committee each month.

Thomas C. Schultheis is a Santa Barbara native and a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition to his work on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Thomas holds a Broker’s license and additional designations. Thomas lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two-year old son. He can be reached at 729-2802 or SBRealtorTom@gmail.com.