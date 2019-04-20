SBCC Club for Conservative Thought

After a fair amount of success in pre-public funding, SBCC YAF (Young Americas Foundation) has officially been chartered by the SBCC Associated Student Government. This was the last integral step in the foundation of the overarching club. The chapter has decided to announce its plan for the remainder of spring semester, as well as the plan moving into the fall of 2019. The club did not want to initially go public due to the extreme outrage surrounding SBCC, out of fear that it would cloud the true intentions of the club. We felt that our goal wasn’t to be a club dedicated to getting into outrage culture, and thus waited for things to pass in order to ensure integrity was kept.

The club is now hosting official meetings at SBCC in room IDC 206. This is important since it is the only outwardly conservative club at SBCC, in comparison to the five clubs that have taken outwardly liberal stances. We seek to foster a diversity of ideas that is not seen throughout campus. The club is expecting a decent showing and has put over 20 posters up throughout campus, as well as posting public announcements on all social media platforms.

As for speakers and events planned, SBCC YAF has one main three-part lecture series planned for fall 2019, and will add individual lectures throughout the year. Planned are:

Part 1: The mismanagement of education throughout the state of California; possible speaker: Vicki Alger, author of Failure: The Federal Miseducation of America’s Children

Part 2: The fall in religiosity throughout the U.S.; possible speaker: Andrew Klavan

Part 3: Free market economics and the benefits therein; speaker TBD.