Decedent in Fatal Collision Identified

The Santa Barbara’s Sheriff’s Office today identified Martha Ramos Quintana as the decedent in a fatal head-on collision in Carpinteria early Saturday morning. The 54-year-old Oxnard resident was sitting in the passenger seat of a white Nissan NV200 panel van heading westbound on Carpinteria Avenue when it collided with a silver Toyota Sienna going eastbound near the intersection of Bailard Avenue. Ramos was declared dead on the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 41-year-old male Oxnard resident, was transported to the hospital following the accident and is expected to recover from his injuries. The driver and three passengers in the Toyota, a Montecito family with two teenage sons, were transported to the hospital following the collision. They are currently recovering from moderate injuries.