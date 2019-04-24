Ewe Could Get Zapped

Regarding the article about the Sheep Project at San Marcos Foothill Preserve, I was sorry to hear we are losing native grasses. Channel Islands Restoration’s plan to introduce of sheep sounded like a great, eco-friendly approach.

I only have 1 request. Please post larger signs notifying visitors about the electric fences at the entrance to the preserve and as you approach the sheep grazing area. A week ago, my dog on a leash chased a lizard to the edge of the path. It all happened in an instant, so I could not reel him in. In his moment of being stunned and zapped, he jumped through the fence, so he had to get shocked again in order to come out.

Though my dog was not injured, he was very shook up, as was I.

I support this type of project, but please provide larger signs!