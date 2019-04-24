Jet Co-owner Bounced from Own Flight

The 36-count grand jury indictment against Michael Avenatti, who once represented adult-film actor Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump, grew strange roots into another case against the embattled lawyer. When his jet was confiscated by federal agents at Santa Barbara Airport on April 11 — an asset seizure in a tax, wire, and bankruptcy fraud indictment at U.S. Central District Court in California — William Parrish was there, expecting to fly to John Wayne Airport in his Honda HA-420 jet, which he had purchased with Avenatti, his current attorney Larry Conlan confirmed. Parrish and Timothy Fitzgibbons filed suit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on 4/2 against Avenatti, who is accused of defrauding the two in connection with a malicious prosecution case against FLIR, an infrared camera company in Goleta, which had bought their company Indigo Systems in 2003.

