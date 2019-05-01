Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Athletes of the Week: Olivia Geyling and Nathaniel Getachew S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Dos Pueblos Lacrosse Star and Dos Pueblos Runner

Olivia Geyling, Dos Pueblos lacrosse

The junior scored her 100th career goal in an overtime win over San Marcos, leading the Chargers into the playoffs sponsored by the L.A. Lacrosse Foundation.

Nathaniel Getachew, Dos Pueblos track

The senior cracked the two-minute mark in the 800 meters with a winning time of 1:58.46 at the Channel League finals and also won the 1,600 in 4:30.81.