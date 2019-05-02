BLM seeks public comments on Plains Pipeline replacement project

The Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield Field Office is seeking public comments on the potential environmental impacts of a proposal by Plains Pipeline, L.P. to replace its roughly 127-mile pipeline, which includes approximately 14 miles of federal lands within Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Kern counties. The public comment period will end June 3.

Plains Pipeline, L.P. is requesting the use of existing rights-of-way to replace its pipeline that transports crude oil from production platforms and oilfields off the California Coast to refinery facilities in the San Joaquin Valley.

The pipeline replacement project spans multiple local, state and federal jurisdictions—113 miles of private and state lands; six miles of BLM-managed public land, including four miles within the Carrizo Plain National Monument; two miles of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service managed lands in the Bitter Creek National Wildlife Refuge; and six miles of U.S. Forest Service managed land in the Los Padres National Forest. Santa Barbara County is the lead agency for the environmental analysis on private and state owned lands. The BLM is the lead agency conducting the environmental analysis on federal lands.

Public input will help the BLM determine the size and scope of analysis needed, additional issues to study and a range of alternative management strategies. To ensure your input is included in the assessment, please submit written comments timely by June 3. Only written comments are accepted and may be submitted at the project website (https://go.usa.gov/xE5f2), via hand-delivery, or by mail to the Bakersfield Field Office, Attn: Plains Pipeline Replacement Project Analysis, 3801 Pegasus Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

Before including addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, or other personal identifying information in a comment, be aware that the entire comment—including personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may ask the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

