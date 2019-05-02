Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Game of the Week: CIF Baseball Playoff at Santa Barbara Dons Hosting Either Long Beach Wilson or Redondo on May 3

After winning the Channel League championship with a 13-2 record, the Dons (17-7-1 overall) will host either Long Beach Wilson or Redondo in a first-round Division 2 playoff game. They take a six-game winning streak into the postseason. Cal Poly–bound righthander Derek True has nine victories on the mound, and junior shortstop Nick Oakley is batting .375 with 22 stolen bases. 3:15 pm. Free. Eddie Mathews Field, 600 E. Canon Perdido Street. Call 966-9101.