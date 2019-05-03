Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tessa needs a home!

This beautiful, intelligent 3-year-old German Shepherd, named Tessa, is looking for a loving home. Tessa weighs about 65 pounds and is full of energy. Like most German Shepherds, Tessa is hoping for an active owner who loves long walks, runs and other activities.



K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Tessa for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Tessa, please call 805-681-4369, or 805-681-5285 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 12:30, 1:30 – 4:45 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm.



To view more dogs for adoption, go to K-9 PALS website: www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society.

K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer,non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.