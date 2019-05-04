Twitter Tantrums

The moment the redacted version of the 448-page Mueller report was released, Donald Trump shouted “total exoneration!” The next day, after his team of handlers briefed him on the contents of the report, Trump tweeted “total bullshit!”

Were Trump’s infantile twitter tantrums in reference to the Mueller report or to Attorney General William Barr’s fictional four-page summary? If the Mueller report is BS, can one assume Trump’s tedious claims of total exoneration, based on that report, are also BS? Are such contradictory comments the musings of a “stable genius” or the rantings of someone a few innings short of a complete game?

Wake up, America! It may be time to order XXL orange jumpsuits for “Dirty Diaper” Don and his accomplice Willie “the Stooge” Barr. No one is above the law.