Pot Dangers

As well as stinking up the ocean air of Carpinteria and parts of the Santa Ynez Valley among the vineyards, driving under the influence of pot can be fatal. Years ago I was a passenger in a car driven by a TV news reporter who stopped and smoked pot (which I had earlier asked him to get rid of) out in the country at sunset. I was uncomfortable with this but could do nothing to stop him.

When night fell he hit another vehicle in a head-on collision that killed five people. I was injured and he walked away unscathed. He flied the country to avoid going to prison for vehicular manslaughter and criminal negligence.

This is just to warn people that smoking pot and driving can be fatal. And pot today is much stronger than it was then. I hope the police are able to test drivers for driving under the influence of pot and other drugs as well as alcohol. If you smoke pot don’t drive!