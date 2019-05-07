Game of the Week: College Track & Field Championships at UCSB UCSB’s Track Got Major Upgrades Ahead of the Big West’s Flagship Meet

UCSB’s track underwent extensive renovation to make it suitable for the conference’s flagship meet. Defending team champions are the Cal State Fullerton men and Long Beach State women, who eked out a two-point win over UCSB (122-120) last year. Erinn Beattie of UC Davis, the runner-up to Hope Bender in last week’s heptathlon, is among the nation’s leaders in the high jump (6′¾″). UCSB junior Katie Camarena has a hot rivalry with Cal Poly’s Miranda Daschian in the women’s 1,500 meters, edging her by 0.21 seconds in their dual meet. Sophomore Alex Barr is a Gaucho contender in the men’s middle distances. Fri.: Field events (women’s pole vault, long jump, high jump, javelin; men’s hammer, long jump, shot put, discus), 9am-4:30pm; track trials and finals (steeplechase, 10,000 meters), 2-7pm. Sat.: Field events (women’s hammer, triple jump, shot put, discus; men’s pole vault, javelin, high jump, triple jump), 9am-3:30pm; track finals in 20 events, 2-5:30pm. Pauley Track, UCSB. $12-$22 all sessions; $8-$13 single day. Visit ucsbgauchos.com.