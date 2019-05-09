Login

Thu, May 09, 2019

Skyler DePaoli, News Intern

The UCSB Senior Takes Life as It Comes

Photo: Courtesy Skyler Depaoli

Name: Skyler DePaoli

Title: News Intern

You’re graduating soon. What has been your experience at UCSB? Best memories? Biggest challenges?  I tried to not fixate myself on any one path, and I really ended up in all the right places. One challenge was that I made friends with older friend groups twice, so I had a lot of friends graduate before me. But even things that seemed like catastrophes at the time, I look back on and realize that without them, some of the best doors wouldn’t have opened!

What are your plans right after graduating?  I would love to travel. I’d really love to go to the Balkans and road trip around. I’m also super excited to work and support myself! It’s been so long since I made my own money, so much so that paying rent actually sounds nice!

What are your longer-term career goals?  I honestly don’t know. I’m very driven when I know what I want, but before that happens, I sort of let life bring me options and see where they take me. Down the road, I could see myself in politics, or living in the country working from home. I really don’t know, but I’m excited for this first step.



