I Love Garbage and So Should You
I love garbage and so should you
garbage is our future.
We should glory in our garbage.
It’s what America makes best
and our next great resource.
It’s our history in the vertical
and a mafia gold mine
it’s how we will be judged in the future
and our governments’ disgrace
When the digs are made on the mounds
called NYC NYC and in the West called La La Land
on a continent once inhabited by profligate race
called the “USA’s.”
All will be revealed to the archeologists.
Even their religious preferences will be known.
Symbolized by the glass and plastic statues
of their gods.
Called: Co ka col a! and Doc ter Pepper!