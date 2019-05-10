I Love Garbage and So Should You

garbage is our future.

We should glory in our garbage.

It’s what America makes best

and our next great resource.

It’s our history in the vertical

and a mafia gold mine

it’s how we will be judged in the future

and our governments’ disgrace

When the digs are made on the mounds

called NYC NYC and in the West called La La Land

on a continent once inhabited by profligate race

called the “USA’s.”

All will be revealed to the archeologists.

Even their religious preferences will be known.

Symbolized by the glass and plastic statues

of their gods.

Called: Co ka col a! and Doc ter Pepper!