Community Environmental Council Snags Food-Waste Funds

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) snagged $116,000 in grant money from CalRecycle and its efforts to reduce food waste, which makes up nearly 20 percent of California’s waste stream. The money will go toward purchasing equipment that’ll better enable the safe storage of prepared food at SBCC and Allan Hancock College’s food banks. The CEC expects that will divert an extra 84,000 pounds from the landfill.