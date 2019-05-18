Gaping Russiagate Holes

Regarding “What Now,” Jerry Roberts either missed or deliberately ignored several key factors, the gaping holes within the Russiagate. Let’s start with those indictments. They are literally just accusations. Our government has no intention of following through on them, otherwise they would have to reveal their secrets, how they arrived at these conclusions. Basically, it was all just political theater.

Second, the obstruction of justice charge holds no merit. Donald Trump could not have obstructed justice because there was never any collusion to cover up in the first place.

Third, a number of the key players in Russiagate had key roles in the WMD lie, including, but not limited to James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey.

Fourth, Felix Sater, who kept pushing Trump to make Trump Tower Moscow, and Henry Greenberg, who approached Roger Stone and Michael Caputo with derogatory information about the Clintons, were never interviewed by the FBI.

Fifth, no independent investigators were contacted to aid the Robert Mueller investigation. Instead, what happened was that a hand-picked team of analysts were chosen, and they arrived at a hand-picked analysis.

Sixth, Mueller’s report is not proof of collusion but an advertisement for collusion. Mueller himself had arrived at a conclusion before starting his investigation.

Seventh, the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) did a test and concluded that the transfer speed of the DNC files could not have been a hack. The evidence highly suggests that it was a local transfer, such as to a USB drive.

Eighth, Mueller’s report asserts that Joseph Mifsud is an important figure, and yet it’s very vague on what he did.

Ninth, despite devoting two pages to Sergei Millian, it strangely omits that he was a source for the Steele Dossier.

Tenth, the reason why our government despises Vladimir Putin in the first place: he isn’t a Yeltsin-like president.

Eleventh, Salud Carbajal’s own words show that he isn’t reserving judgment, and he believes Trump to be guilty. Frankly, there is no doubt in my mind that were it in his power, he would waste millions of taxpayers’ dollars to revive the pointless, fruitless investigation.

All in all, Jerry Roberts should speak with the VIPS, Ray McGovern in particular.