Something for Everyone

What is the Santa Barbara Central Library? This downtown community center offers SB Reads, the Summer Reading Program, Adult Literacy Tutoring, Book Club in a Bag, Computer Coaching, exhibits, book clubs, films, concerts, Career Skills and Workforce Training, Career Online High School, Preschool Storytime, Makerspace, STEM activities, a Tech Lab with a 3D Printer, homework help, books, streaming, and downloads.

Although many of us have fond memories of checking out stacks of books with our own library card, it is quite impressive how many services are currently offered at our local library. Did I mention there is no charge to the public for anything?

As a board member of the Santa Barbara Friends of the Library, we meet monthly with the Library Director Jessica Cadiente and Jace Turner. As we raise funds to help support programming and the purchase of books, we are an enthusiastic audience for the latest report on library happenings. When asked how they continue to come up with so many innovative programs, Cadiente tells us that collaboration and creativity are encouraged among the librarians and staff members.

If you would like to be more hands-on, the library has several opportunities for training to become a tutor. Check the library website at https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/lib/locations/central.asp for more ways to get involved.

City and county contributions aren’t sufficient to pay for everything, so we encourage you to become a Friend of the Library .http://www.friends-sblibrary.org/