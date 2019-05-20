Bartron Real Estate Group Unveils Premier Luxury Estates Community

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart, Bartron Real Estate Group founder

Lorie Bartron, and Chadmar Group Owner Chuck Lande

Santa Barbara real estate team The Bartron Real Estate Group celebrated Santa Barbara’s newest luxury estates community, San Marcos Preserve, with a “construction-chic” sunset event on a home site with extraordinary views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and Pacific Ocean.San Marcos Preserve is the latest development by Chadmar Group, featuring estates set on three to twenty seven acres. Each home site offers unique architectural styles, such as Modern Farmhouse, Modern California Ranch and Spanish Hacienda, with customizable features and designer finishes, set within a natural preserve, highlighted by privacy, walking trails and awe-inspiring views.

Some 50 guests dressed in their favorite ranch-inspired apparel and gathered at San Marcos Preserve Site 9 for an exclusive evening. Guests included developers Chuck and Chad Lande, County Supervisor Gregg Hart, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Mary Lee Blaylock, and Berkshire Hathaway CA Properties VP and Regional Manager John Closson,

Bartron Real Estate Group Founder Lorie Bartron highlighted the uniqueness of the community while Chadmar Group Developer Chuck Lande discussed the design inspiration and details of Santa Barbara’s newest ground-breaking development.

Developed by Santa Monica-based Chadmar Group and designed by famed California architect Mark Scheurer, San Marcos Preserve offers the architectural integrity of a custom home, while allowing plenty of room for high-level personal design expression. Each home site within San Marcos Preserve has been strategically positioned to maximize views while emphasizing its intimate and immediate relationship to the natural world. Each residence not only reflects a high level of individuality, but an enhanced stewardship of the land as it seeks to seamlessly integrate into the natural landscape and surrounding terrain with as little disruption as possible. The Preserve is maintained by the Channel Islands Restoration, a non-profit organization dedicated to its stewardship, and offers extraordinary views of the Santa Ynez Mountains, Pacific Ocean and distant Channel Islands. There are walking trails that meander along ridgelines, rise up over the hills, and lead to beautiful vistas, where light and shadow play, ensuring no two days are ever alike. For more information about San Marcos Preserve, please visit www.sanmarcospreserve.com.

The Bartron Real Estate Group, specializing in luxury single family properties and developments in Santa Barbara, Hope Ranch and Montecito, helps buyers and sellers achieve their dreams of buying and selling at the right price with integrity, trust and dependability. The Bartron Real Estate Group’s expertise in transactions, extensive knowledge of Santa Barbara and Central Coast region, and community partnerships provide an unparalleled client experience. For more information about The Bartron Group, please visit www.SantaBarbaraHomes.com.

Realtors: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Contact sarah@independent.com for details