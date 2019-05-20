Vandenberg Among Finalists to Host U.S. Space Command Headquarters

Vandenberg Air Force Base in Northern Santa Barbara County was among six candidate locations named by the Pentagon this week to host the headquarters of the new U.S. Space Command. The other locations include Buckley Air Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Peterson Air Force Base, and Schriever Air Force Base, all in Colorado, and Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

President Trump ordered the creation of the Space Command last year to consolidate military efforts to defend U.S. assets in space, mainly navigation and communication satellites. The move was viewed by many as a first step toward establishing Trump’s much-touted Space Force as an independent branch of the armed forces. The administration has cited concerns that China and Russia may be developing ways to disrupt or detsroy U.S. satellites.

All six bases will be surveyed over the coming months and the Pentagon said it will announce its decision this summer.