Tony Morales, Advertising Representative He May Be New to Sales, but He’s a Darn Quick Study

Photo: Courtesy Tony Morales

Name: Tony Morales

Title: Advertising Representative

You’re brand new! Tell us about Tony. Well, I’m a recent UCSB graduate, and I walk in June! In my free time, I love to go on runs and I also enjoy watching basketball. (Go Kings!) I’m a hip-hop enthusiast and somewhat of a movie buff. At UCSB, I wrote for the Daily Nexus as a part of Artsweek and covered events, so I’m pretty familiar with the newspaper environment.

What’s your background in sales? I am actually very new to sales. These past few weeks have been a huge learning experience. Nevertheless, I’ve enjoyed taking in all the new information and advice from the experts around me. I’ve learned sales takes a lot of patience.

Which clients have you enjoyed working with? One of my clients is The Habit, and their burgers are delicious. Cassie and Tod from College Specific and Rebecca Capps from Mind-Body Thrive are really kind. It’s awesome to help people further their marketing efforts through advertising with the Indy!