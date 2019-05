Indy Beats: Khalid Singer/Songwriter is Master Melody Maker

Photo: Courtesy Khalid’s Free Spirit

An enchanting listen, Free Spirit, Khalid’s sophomore record, feels like an extension of 2017’s American Teen. Although it doesn’t delve into new sonic territory, it is brimming with winsome tunes that feature the 21-year-old’s velvety vocals, gorgeous layering, and endlessly listenable blend of R&B and pop music. Free Spirit proves Khalid is a master melody maker.