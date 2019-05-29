Sofia Mejias, News Intern After Reporting on Renewable Energy and a Shooting, She’s Off to Berlin

Name: Sofia Mejias

Title: News Intern

Photo: Courtesy Sofia Mejias

You’re wrapping up your internship. What’s your next move? I’m going on a reporting trip to Berlin for two weeks, where I’ll be covering the immigration of refugees and asylum seekers to the city. In the fall, I’ll be moving to Barcelona for the year to study communication and Spanish.

You knocked on doors and talked to neighbors after the police shooting off Turnpike. What was that like? It was a reminder for me why reporting like that matters so much. It was exciting to be able to earn people’s trust for a couple of moments and, in the end, build a picture of what went down with the things I learned.

What was your favorite piece to write, and why? “Santa Barbara Close to 2020 Renewable Energy Goal.” The piece was challenging in that there were a lot of moving parts that I had to fit together. It required me to talk to lots of different people around the city and find answers that weren’t readily available. In the end, I think it highlighted an important issue for the city, one that isn’t going away soon.