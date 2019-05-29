Tajiguas ReSource Center Breaks Ground

The county broke ground 5/29 on the new ReSource Center, which promises to divert 60 percent more material from the Tajiguas landfill, bringing the county’s total diversion rate to 85 percent. A state-of-the-art Materials Recycling Facility will sort through the South Coast’s recyclables. Food scraps and green wastes will be anaerobically digested, creating a new species of compost and enough methane to power 2,000 homes in the process. All this will reduce the greenhouse-gas equivalent of 28,000 cars from the road. The new facility is slated to become operational in January 2021.