Briefs Wed, May 29, 2019

Tajiguas ReSource Center Breaks Ground

Photo: Paul Wellman

The county broke ground 5/29 on the new ReSource Center, which promises to divert 60 percent more material from the Tajiguas landfill, bringing the county’s total diversion rate to 85 percent. A state-of-the-art Materials Recycling Facility will sort through the South Coast’s recyclables. Food scraps and green wastes will be anaerobically digested, creating a new species of compost and enough methane to power 2,000 homes in the process. All this will reduce the greenhouse-gas equivalent of 28,000 cars from the road. The new facility is slated to become operational in January 2021. 

  • Construction on the new anaerobic digester at the Tajiguas landfill on the Gaviota Coast.
  • Green waste mulching at Tajiguas landfill.
  • All runoff water at Tajiguas landfill is collected and reused onsite for dust control.
  • Santa Barbara County’s ceremonial groundbreaking for the new state-of-the-art Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) and anaerobic digester at the Tajiguas landfill on the Gaviota Coast.
