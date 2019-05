Toro Creek Bridge Closed for Three Days

For anyone who’s become accustomed to using the bridge over Toro Creek, Caltrans will be closing it for three days starting Wednesday while the bridge deck gets an overhaul. The bridge that connects Montecito and Carpinteria will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 through May 31 from Toro Creek Road to Cravens Lane.