Man Assaulted on Cacique Street and Dies

A man died early this morning after being assaulted on the 1300 block of Cacique Street, SBPD spokesperson Anthony Wagner confirmed. Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at 1:15 a.m. and found the unidentified man unconscious. He later died at Cottage Hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as new information becomes available.