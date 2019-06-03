Hopeless California

It has been an amazing adventure, living in California. Forty-five years as a high school administrator, therapist, teacher, friend, neighbor. Now retired and blaming California for the hands around my throat, for the loss of hope, the destruction of human rights.

There is no place like Santa Barbara, its beauty beyond belief. If you can live on Channel Drive, eat at Lucky’s, ignore the homeless on State Street, this is your paradise. There is no place for dissent. Toe the liberal agenda, pretend your outrageous riches are due to hard work while average people clean your toilets. The liberal hypocrisy is glaring, startling, disgusting, shameful, endemic.

The state is bankrupt. The liberal democrats have destroyed this paradise. Taxes are blindly outrageous, the slums of L.A. and S.F. are on par with Mumbai, political leaders live in gated, guarded luxury while demanding increased taxes to provide illegal persons more rights, more comfort than citizens. There is no avenue for dissent from the liberal destruction. My opinion is guarded by liberals except if different from the party line. Of course, as you read this you hate me. That is what liberals do. Claim to be inclusive, progressive, tolerant — unless you disagree. The thinking that was birthed by Hitlerain zealots in the 1930s. That is Socialist ignorance and the future of this state under Newsom, who will make Brown seem like Dick Cheney before he is done. Yet, you pay and pay, worship the agenda, hate conservatives, and continue to drink the Kool-Aid. Quality of life has been destroyed for the people due to the polices that ruined Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta — every democrat liberal-led disaster.

Not that anyone cares, but I exit the land I loved. As hundreds of thousands of clear-thinking people are doing. To another place where there is tolerance, respect for free speech, values that built this country. I cry for you California. There is no hope.