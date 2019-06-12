Login

Not a member? Sign up here.

About Us Wed, Jun 12, 2019

Indy’s Copy ‘Kids’ Graduate High School

Jaiden Feldman, Spike Miller, and Miranda Tanguay Ortega All Head to College

We’re proud to report that three of our Copy Kids (who really don’t like being called kids anymore) graduated high school and are on to the next chapter in their lives.

  • Spike Miller
    Alta Vista Alternative High School
    “Next fall, I fly across the country to Emerson College in Boston to study screenwriting. I should be scared to be so far from home and involved in an extremely demanding and competitive field, but there are no second thoughts. If I fall, I know I’ll hit the ground running.”
  • Miranda Tanguay Ortega
    “My plans for the fall are to go to SBCC for two years and transfer to a four-year school, hopefully on the East Coast, to study acting, musical theater, and cinematography and editing for film. I am most excited for the new environment, class courses, and the freedom of college.”
  • Jaiden Feldman
    San Marcos High School
    “Headed to Seattle to attend the University of Washington! Go Huskies!”

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Not a member? Sign up here.