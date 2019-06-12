Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) About Us Indy Staff Wed, Jun 12, 2019 Add to Favorites Indy’s Copy ‘Kids’ Graduate High School Jaiden Feldman, Spike Miller, and Miranda Tanguay Ortega All Head to College We’re proud to report that three of our Copy Kids (who really don’t like being called kids anymore) graduated high school and are on to the next chapter in their lives. Spike Miller Alta Vista Alternative High School “Next fall, I fly across the country to Emerson College in Boston to study screenwriting. I should be scared to be so far from home and involved in an extremely demanding and competitive field, but there are no second thoughts. If I fall, I know I’ll hit the ground running.” Miranda Tanguay Ortega “My plans for the fall are to go to SBCC for two years and transfer to a four-year school, hopefully on the East Coast, to study acting, musical theater, and cinematography and editing for film. I am most excited for the new environment, class courses, and the freedom of college.” Jaiden Feldman San Marcos High School “Headed to Seattle to attend the University of Washington! Go Huskies!”