Game of the Week: Orange County Riptide at Santa Barbara Foresters California Collegiate League Championship Could Come Down to This Rivalry

The championship of the California Collegiate League could well be decided by the games between the Riptide and the Foresters. They split their first two, the Riptide winning 3-2 in Irvine and Santa Barbara taking a 10-4 victory at home last Sunday. The Foresters unleashed their running game in the rematch, stealing seven bases. A two-run triple in the seventh inning by centerfielder Diego Harris highlighted Santa Barbara’s offense. Cole Quintanilla, a righthander from Texas, and three relief pitchers held the Riptide to one run, a homer by Miami’s Chad Crosbie, over the last six innings. After this weekend, the Riptide will make two more visits to Santa Barbara: a late-afternoon game on the Fourth of July, and another Sunday matinee on July 14. 2pm. Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. $3-$7. Visit sbforesters.org.