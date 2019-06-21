Get Off My Grass!

The cover story on June 6 puts the Independent all-in on the wrong side of history. Cannabis is legal, and aside from the uproar of a few, a majority of folks are totally on board. In Carpinteria, we go about life without ever thinking about cannabis farming, aside from having to read about this mythical hell we inhabit.

Nick Welsh is now in L.A. Magazine and riding his 15 minutes of fame from being in the right place at the right time. He should thank cannabis for the elevated profile. He’s still wagging the dog and causing uproar by trumpeting a few angry voices. Keep milking it.

This whole saga is like the movie Footloose, and the Independent is doing its best to keep Kevin Bacon from dancing. What happened to our progressive newspaper? It used to be the voice of the young. Now the only voice it has is screaming, “You kids, get off my grass!”

To conclude, the Independent thought it necessary to disclose that, although I am a local resident with my own opinions, I do have friends and family that make an honest living and feed their families by working in the cannabis industry.