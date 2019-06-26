Not Actually Informed

Thank you for your coverage of the Santa Barbara Unified School District. In a recent article by Blanca Garcia regarding Assistant Superintendent Todd Ryckman, she writes that “his contract was approved unanimously by boardmembers, who had full knowledge of the allegations and investigations surrounding Ryckman’s alleged behavior, said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources John Becchio.” This is not an accurate assessment. We were not informed by the superintendent about these specific charges prior to reviewing Ryckman’s contract.