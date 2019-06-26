Sevilla Square Hosting Block Party Bash Merchants at State and Gutierrez Plan a Day of Fun

Sevilla Square, the collection of storefronts on the corner of State and Gutierrez streets, including Juice Ranch, Yoga Soup, and more, are hosting a block party full of outdoor entertainment on Saturday, June 29.

“Sevilla Square is a real cross-section of the Santa Barbara experience with over 20-plus merchants, some of whom have been there for 20-plus years, from Le Reve Day Spa and EGG Gallery to Backyard Bowls, and Santa Barbara Roasting Company,” said Albert DiPadova of the Riveria Towel Company. “These days it’s more important than ever to come out and support your local merchants — so we’re throwing a party to help people re-discover Sevilla Square.”

The all-ages neighborhood bash will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and is inspired by the Gutierrez Street Rollercade that once held court at that location. In homage to that bit of history, the event will include roller derby demonstrations from the Brawlin Betties, and Carlyle Salon with be offering mini hairstyle sessions inspired by rollercade fashion.

In addition, Chillpoint Band will provide the tunes, Backyard Bowls and Juice Ranch will serve up healthy treats, and La Reve will offer makeup application and spa treatments as well as goody bags of samples.



The block party is being produced by local event producer, Ellyette Iverson, through her company, eji experiences. Most notably, eji recently produced the BODY DISCO! at MCA Santa Barbara, and SB Experiment Weekend with the City of Santa Barbara, so expect plenty of interactive stations.

“It really makes me happy to pull ideas from my time in San Francisco, New York, and other international travels to help revive efforts for creating new, unique event spaces in the local downtown area,” Iverson said. “This town is very community-based, which is quite helpful when starting your own event production company.”

Yoga Soup will have kids’ yoga and silent disco meditation sessions with Yoga Dance Magic, SB Picnic Co, and Riviera Towel Company. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery will be offering facepainting, and Folio Press & Paperie will feature a letterpress demo, where visitors can create their own coasters. Crimson Spa & Organic Boutique will also treat the community to complimentary mini spa treatments and treats.

Iverson hopes “that people stop by and end up spending more time than they were anticipating because they are having so much fun!”