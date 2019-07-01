Game of the Week: Orange County Riptide at Santa Barbara Foresters Foresters Hope to Break Tie Against Orange County This Thursday

A block from the launching site of the fireworks show, the Foresters invite the community to their annual Independence Day celebration of the national pastime. There could be some fireworks on the diamond. The Foresters have a winning record against every other team on their schedule, but against the Riptide, they are 2-2. They have lost twice at Orange County, where the two teams play again today (Wed., 7/3). Thursday’s game has a late-afternoon start time to bring it close to the nighttime festivities. 4:30 pm. Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. $3-$7. Visit sbforesters.org.

