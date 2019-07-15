Isla Vista Drivers Hits Pedestrian, Building, and Four Parked Cars on DP

An 18-year-old Isla Vista motorist collided into a pedestrian, a building, and four parked vehicles before fleeing the scene at 9:31 p.m. Friday on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive. Danyale Guy surrendered himself to California Highway Patrol Officers Saturday evening and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and other related charges, a press release states.

Guy was operating a 2006 Nissan Altima with an open door and accelerated backward, knocking down a pedestrian with the door before continuing backward into three parked vehicles. He then put the vehicle into drive and accelerated forward, ramming into a nearby building and rupturing its natural gas line. He accelerated backward one last time and struck a fourth parked vehicle, drove off, and then abandoned the Nissan Altima on the 700 block of Camino Pescadero before taking off on foot.

The pedestrian was treated and released at the scene by Santa Barbara County Fire Department and AMR ambulance personnel. The affected building sustained significant damage and was tagged as unsafe for habitation by a building inspector from the County of Santa Barbara Planning and Development Department. It is still unclear whether alcohol was a possible factor in the hit-and-run collision.

Add to Favorites