Golf Tournament raises $46,500 to benefit Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara

By Thomas C. Schultheis

2019 President

Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® 2019 Golf Tournament raised $46,500 to benefit Angels Foster Care of Santa Barbara. A check was presented by the SBAOR Events Committee to Angels Foster Care representatives on Thursday, July 11 at the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, Rockwood. The golf tournament, held in May, is the association’s largest annual local fundraiser.

Angels Foster Care is a non-profit organization that places infants and toddlers in loving homes throughout Santa Barbara County. Founded in 2006 by Meichelle Arntz, Angels Foster Care has placed over 230 infants and toddlers in stable, loving foster homes so far.

The Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® has a rich history of philanthropic work. REALTORS® understand the importance of giving back and have topped the charts as the most generous industry in America. 82% of REALTORS® participate in charitable giving — 25.4% more than the national average, according to National Association of REALTORS® survey.“The findings in this report highlight what we’ve known all along — that REALTORS® go above and beyond to serve their neighbors,” National Association of REALTORS® President John Smaby said in a prepared statement. “REALTORS® across the country not only work to help people achieve the American dream, but they also work hard to make a difference in our communities.

I’d like to personally thank all those who contributed in service or by donation. It is heartwarming knowing that these funds are going to such an important cause.

Thomas C. Schultheis is a Santa Barbara native and a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. In addition to his work on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors, Thomas holds a Broker’s license and additional designations. Thomas lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two-year old son. He can be reached at 729-2802 or SBRealtorTom@gmail.com.

