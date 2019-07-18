What I Like About Being Old

What is best about being old?

I no longer need to do what I’m told.

Younger people open doors

and smile at me when I visit stores.

Nobody tells me I must clean my plate

I can sleep until noon and go to bed late

or spend all day just reading a book.

I can go out to eat if I don’t want to cook.

I get a senior discount when I go to a show

but if I don’t want to, I don’t have to go.

My grandkids think I’m a saint without sin

though my children barely hide their chagrin.

I’ve pretty much made every mistake

drank too much vodka, ate too much cake

danced until dawn and lost the next day

paying the price most revelers pay.

Best of all — no more nine to five

and I’m constantly grateful I am still alive.

