Politics and Sports

I am a sports fan. I follow the Lakers and was looking forward to watching and supporting the U.S. women’s soccer team.

But all that changed when Megan Rapinoe decided to to become political and vent her extreme hatred toward President Trump. She made the team’s victory all about herself and lesbians, and she disrespected the National Anthem and America.

As a patriotic American who loves my country and has a lesbian niece, I was offended, embarrassed and angered by her action. Egotistical, agenda-driven athletes should keep politics out of sports. If not, I am done with sports.

