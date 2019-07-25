Veggie Nomenclature

Dietary choices should be treated the same way as religion ideally. Both are personal choices, catered to the individual’s needs and desires. Neither one should ever be forced onto another. We are all different, and that is okay.

That being said, people who eat “vegetarian” hot dogs, chicken nuggets, and hamburgers are not vegetarian, they are meat-substitute eaters. Please don’t preach about the health benefits of being vegetarian. Please don’t pretend to be the healthier option.

Meat can be lean and natural. It doesn’t need to be factory-farmed and/or full of chemicals. Those who eat meat can still be healthy eaters. Again, dietary choices are for the individual. We can talk and share the benefits of each diet to help people make a choice, but a diet does not equate to a good or bad person.

Add to Favorites