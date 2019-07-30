Indy Review Featured by National Book Critics Circle Contributor Brian Tanguay Wrote About Pico Iyer’s New Travel Book

Photo: Courtesy Autumn Light by Pico Iyer

Indy contributor Brian Tanguay got a nice nod from the National Book Critics Circle this week. His review of Pico Iyer’s new travel book, Autumn Light: Season of Fire and Farewells, was quoted in the organization’s national newsletter alongside snippets of other reviews in the Boston Globe and the Tampa Bay Times. Tanguay called Iyer’s work an “elegiac meditation on time, family, loss, and being fully present in the moment.” Way to go, Brian!

