Game of the Week: Bishop Diego Vs. St. Bonaventure at La Playa Stadium Cardinals Try to Avenge Last Season’s Loss to Seraphs on August 30

Bishop Diego will host St. Bonaventure at La Playa Stadium on Friday 8/30 with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. The game features a clash of two of the area’s premier private school football programs. The Cardinals will look to avenge a 27-3 loss at St. Bonaventure last season when they were without starting quarterback Jake Engel. The visiting Seraphs feature 6′ 5” Wyoming commit Gavin Beerup at quarterback. For Bishop Diego, this matchup is an opportunity to make a statement and prove how much improvement was made in the off-season.

