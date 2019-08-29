Santa Barbara Man Accused of Aiming His Car at CHP Officer

On a Monday morning in mid-August, a Santa Barbaran is accused of driving his vehicle at a CHP officer in Ventura, who fired his weapon at the man. Curt Carpenter was arrested in Montecito last Thursday on a warrant based on evidence from the vehicle involved, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Carpenter is accused of fleeing during a traffic stop on Highway 101 on August 12 and heading into Ventura. Police report the car drove onto Comstock Drive, a dead-end street, then drove toward the CHP officer at speed. The officer was not injured.

The vehicle found a couple hours later about two miles away on Katari Avenue. After evidence in the vehicle and witnesses at the scene linked the incident to Carpenter, an arrest warrant was issued. At the time, Carpenter was on “post release offender supervision,” or parole.

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives found him in Montecito on August 22. Carpenter was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges of assault of a police officer and violating parole.

Add to Favorites