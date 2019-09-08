Letters Odors Unabated

During the last two weeks of August, the cannabis odors got considerably worse in Carpinteria — from the beach to above Foothill to the 150 to Toro Canyon.

We think this likely is a result of more and more grows getting permits. We are all deeply worried as there has been a noticeable spike in strong, pungent odors.

The new routine seems to be to vent the greenhouses late at night between 1 and 4 a.m., causing what sometimes feels like an explosion of odor that lingers for a few hours.

Complaints have come from Padaro Lane beach to up by Cate School. I could probably pass on another dozen recent complaints for the Board of Supervisors to look into.

Will the board read and review these complaints? Do you need assistance locating the new odors? Will you do so? Or are we just wasting our time?

Add to Favorites