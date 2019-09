About Us Emilia Imojean Friedman, New ‘Indy’ Kid Welcome to the World, Baby Emmie!

The Independent happily welcomes its newest Indy Kid. Emilia Imojean Friedman was born Friday, August 30, at 7 pounds 6 ounces and 20 ½ inches to Courtney Friedman and Indy Associate Editor Jackson Friedman. Like her dad, Emilia is a stickler for deadlines, and she isn’t shy about letting her parents know when she’s due a feeding or diaper change. Welcome to the world, baby Emmie!

