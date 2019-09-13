Letters Equivalent Atrocities?

I understand the uproar over President Trump’s denial of medical aid to immigrant children. Yes, it’s inhuman. But, I am extremely surprised at this opinion piece and the Independent’s attitude supporting abortion.

Aren’t these two atrocities equal? And to have the opinion writer say: “The Constitution states only one command twice. The Fifth Amendment says to the federal government that no one shall be ‘deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.’”

Just proves my point!

