Letters Cannabis Chaos

I am responding to Graham Farrar’s recently and much publicized statement regarding the school administrators’ apparently giddy field trip to one of his marijuana cultivation sites and to the photo he took of them and had published in local media.

In reply to the firestorm that erupted in response to the field trip and the published photo, Mr. Farrar opined to the effect that both would teach kids to incorporate marijuana safely and responsibly into our society.

In reality there is no defense to Mr. Farrar’s logic. I trust it was his wallet speaking, not his brain nor his public relations tutors. Unfortunately, the wallet seems to be the driving force behind the cannabis chaos in Santa Barbara County.

Expanding upon Mr. Farrar’s logic, the remedy to unsafe and irresponsible alcohol use would be a media-published photo of school administrators & teachers frolicking in a Jim Beam distillery; safer opiate use by virtue of an educational video of the administrators gleefully touring Purdue Pharma’s Oxycontin Lab.

To be clear, I am not opposed to marijuana legalization. I am strongly opposed, however, to the insane intensity of marijuana operations in the Carpinteria Valley and elsewhere in the County as well as to the likely corrupt processes & no doubt legally dubious ordinances that Supervisor Williams and Lavagnino, the cannabis lobby and Mr. Bozanich have implemented.

It seems that when the wallet, public or private, does the talking, logic, legalities, ethics, morality, due process, and common sense take a back seat.

Add to Favorites