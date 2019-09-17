Real Estate Scoop The Bartron Real Estate Group to Host Creek Week Planting at Arroyo Burro Open Space

Nature lovers and community volunteers with a passion for restoring Santa Barbara’s natural habitats will celebrate Santa Barbara’s 20th Annual Creek Week with Bartron Real Estate Group on Thursday, September 26th from 5 PM to 6:30 PM at Arroyo Burro Open Space, located at the end of Alan Road in Santa Barbara.

Creek Week is an annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds and ocean. The Bartron Real Estate Group is hosting a native planting to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara.

“Santa Barbara residents love and appreciate the natural environment that has made our community so unique and special,” explained Lorie Bartron, Founder of Bartron Real Estate Group. “Helping the City preserve and restore Santa Barbara’s natural habitats is at the top of our commitment list.”

The City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division will provide native plants, tools and gloves for the planting. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, and consider hats and sunblock. Trail mix and refreshments will be provided.

“Creek Week provides a great opportunity for community members to explore natural areas and learn about our local watersheds, and what various organizations are doing to help protect them,” said Liz Smith, Creeks Outreach Coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara. “Participating in an event like this native planting can give volunteers a sense of ownership of our creek restoration projects.”

Volunteers are encouraged to participate by signing up at Team@bartrongroup.com or 805-563-4054. For more information about The Bartron Group, please visit www.SantaBarbaraHomes.com.

