Athlete Profiles Athletes of the Week: Cole Brosnan and Melia Haller S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors UCSB Water Polo Player and S.B. High Golfer

Cole Brosnan, UCSB Water Polo

Brosnan finished with a team-high five goals and chipped in three assists and a steal in UCSB’s 13-9 upset of No. 1–ranked USC. The Gauchos have won nine straight to open the season and defeated defending national champion USC for the first time since 1990.

Melia Haller, Santa Barbara High Golf

Haller shot 37 over nine holes in consecutive non-league victories over Ventura and Buena. She shared medalist honors against Ventura, and the Dons defeated Buena by one stroke to improve to 7-0.

