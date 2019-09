Letters Jumping the Gun

Bruce Porter appeared in the Danish Days Parade with a sign “Bruce Porter, Supervisor” implying that he holds that office when he is simply a candidate. Not only is he jumping the gun a bit, but as a military man he should know about stolen valor — it is dishonorable to claim a title that you haven’t earned. It is deliberately misleading. I hope this isn’t a portent of the kind of campaign he intends to run.

